STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian Foreign Minister announces Maitri initiatives aimed at strengthening ties with India 

Under the Maitri Scholars Programme, the Australian government will provide over 11 million dollars over four years to support Indian students to study at Australia's world-leading universities.

Published: 12th February 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The Australian government on Saturday announced a series of new initiatives to boost its education and cultural ties with India under the Maitri (friendship) programme.

Speaking at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said her discussion with Jaishankar on issues ranging from COVID-19 response to economic recovery, maritime security, supply chain resilience and cyber threats underlined the two countries shared common interests and values, including in democracy and in the rule of law.

She said the relationship between Australia and India had deep connections in trade and investment.

"I'm also proud to announce today a series of new initiatives to boost the education and cultural ties between Australia and India.

The initiatives are appropriately called the Maitri meaning friendship initiatives.

Under the Maitri Scholars Programme, the Australian government will provide over 11 million dollars over four years to support Indian students to study at Australia's world-leading universities," Payne said.

"The Maitri Fellowships Programme will provide 3.5 million dollars over four years to build links between future leaders, will support mid-career Australian and Indian professionals to collaborate on strategic research initiatives," she said after her bilateral meeting with Jaishankar and attending a crucial meeting of Quad foreign ministers here on Friday.

Jaishankar said he had "positive and productive" talks with his Australian counterpart Payne.

"Was an opportunity to assess progress on different fronts.

A very useful exchange of perspectives on our respective regions.

Welcome Australia's new Maitri initiatives involving scholars, professionals and cultural talent," he said in a tweet.

"India is a key partner for Australia & we share a vision for a resilient, inclusive & open region.

Today Dr S Jaishankar & I exchanged views on the strategic outlook in the Indo-Pacific & reaffirmed our commitment to promoting regional peace, stability & security," Payne tweeted.

Noting that while the relationship between Australia and India has deep connections in trade and investment, the minister said the Australian government will also provide over 6 million Australian dollars over four years to support cultural exchanges and boost the role of the creative industries in the two countries.

The Maitri programme is a strong positive for the education sector in Australia, Payne said and announced the establishment of the Australia India Infrastructure Forum.

"Like the other parts of the relationship between Australia and India, which are many and varied.

I look forward to seeing the Maitre programme and the Australia India Infrastructure Forum grow in the coming years," Payne said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India- Australia relations Maitri programme S Jaishankar
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp