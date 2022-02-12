India appreciates opening of Australian borders, especially for students: Minister S Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, welcomed the opening of borders by the Australian government which will help those waiting to come back from India, especially students, temporary visa holders and separated families, saying this is greatly appreciated.

"I met some student representatives and their spirits were high after hearing this news," Dr Jaishankar said.

Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travellers from February 21.

The Australian government has also announced an enhanced engagement in the North-East Indian Ocean region and on the Maitri scholarship, fellowship and cultural partnership programmes.

Along with the conclusion of the 12th Foreign Ministers Framework Dialogue (FMFD), the Quad summit also held the first Foreign Ministers Cyber Framework Dialogue.

"The Cyber Framework Dialogue is a direct outcome of the virtual summit between our Prime Ministers which was held in June 2021, when we elevated our ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while interacting with the Australian media.

The discussions were comprehensive and fruitful and they looked at a wide range of bilateral, regional and global partnerships.

Dr Jaishankar also had a meeting with Defence Minister Peter Craig Dutton and discussed matters on defence and security cooperation – which reflect the growing strategic convergence.

"Minister Payne and I also shared concerns about terrorism and extremism. We have serious concerns about continuing cross-border terrorism and it is our shared endeavour to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation, including in multilateral fora," Dr Jaishankar said.

There was an exchange of views on South Asia, South East Asia and Indo Pacific regions. As liberal democracies, the Quad will continue to work towards a rule-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity, growth and security for all.