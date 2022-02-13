STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 killed in attack on ex-Afghan government executive's house in Kabul

The attack was triggered by family issues and conflict inside the house and no gunman has entered the house to carry out the attack.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

KABUL [Afghanistan]: Armed attack on the house of Deputy Chief Executive of the former Afghan government Engineer Muhammad Khan left two people dead and one injured in Kabul on Friday night, reported local media.

The attack was triggered by family issues and conflict inside the house and no gunman has entered the house to carry out the attack, Khama Press quoted security officials of the Afghan capital Kabul as saying.

Khalid Zadran, spokesperson of the Kabul police headquarter, said that among the people killed were his younger son and his security guard while those injured included Muhammad Khan's wife and his other security guard.

Zadran said the security officials will investigate the matter to further elaborate on the incident, acc

Chief Executive of the former national unity government in Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah condoned the incident and said that the attack was carried out in the personal privacy of a respected family in the country. 

