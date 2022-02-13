STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan: Fake vaccination entries, incorrect figures obstruct Punjab's COVID-19 vaccination drive

According to health department insiders acquainted with the situation, the vaccine campaign's overall outlook is bleak, with the Punjab government missing its aim of inoculating 70 million people by D

Published: 13th February 2022 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PUNJAB [Pakistan]: Vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Pakistan's Punjab province has been obstructed due to the involvement of provincial government officials in filling bogus vaccination forms to achieve the vaccination target, health department officials said.

"Pakistan's Punjab provincial government is obtaining voter lists for fake vaccination entries and presenting inaccurate total inoculation figures," Express Tribune quoted health officials as saying.

"The vaccination staff obtained voter identity card (ID) card numbers and filled out bogus vaccination forms to achieve the vaccination target," a health department official familiar with the matter said, reported The Express Tribune.

According to health department insiders acquainted with the situation, the vaccine campaign's overall outlook is bleak, with the Punjab government missing its aim of inoculating 70 million people by December 2021.

ALSO READ: Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

Dr Salman Kazmi, Central General Secretary of Young Doctors Association accused the provincial government saying, "a number of people have complained to the health department that they have not been vaccinated but the NADRA record already shows them as vaccinated."

"The mismanagement is such that the same person is getting two different doses of the vaccine," he said. The doctor further said that when people hear of such instances they get discouraged to take vaccines.

The mismanagement is not the only reason, but residents of the provincial capital complained that not getting vaccinated is not their fault as the Expo Vaccination Center was shut down.

"By the time I got off work and went to the Mayo Hospital, the vaccination time was already over. I cannot waste my time standing in long hospital queues," said Rajab, a resident of the Ravi Road area, reported the newspaper.

Currently, as per the provincial health department's record, nearly 52 per cent of the total population of Punjab has been vaccinated with the number of people who have taken one dose estimated to be at 67 million and fully vaccinated individuals at 49 million. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Vaccination Punjab Pakistan
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp