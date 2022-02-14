STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German Chancellor Scholz to meet Ukrainian President before talks with Putin in Moscow

President Biden met with Scholz last week and declared that the US and Germany are working in 'lockstep' to counter Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

Published: 14th February 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday before heading to Moscow to talk with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This trip will be focused on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the Russian aggression. Scholz called on Russia to de-escalate from Ukraine and said that Ukraine faces a "very, very serious threat,", reported New York Post.

"It is our job to ensure that we prevent a war in Europe, in that we send a clear message to Russia that any military aggression would have consequences that would be very high for Russia and its prospects, and that we are united with our allies," Scholz said.

Furthermore, he added, "Military aggression against Ukraine that endangers its territorial integrity and sovereignty will result in hard reactions and sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can put into effect immediately, together with our allies in Europe and NATO", reported NY Post.

Last week on Monday, President Biden met with Scholz and declared that the US and Germany are working in "lockstep" to counter Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

Scholz, who was on his first trip to the White House since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel, said that their countries were the "closest allies and working intensely together."

"This is necessary for doing the steps that we have to do to for instance fighting against Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion."

Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory. 

