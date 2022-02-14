STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan's embassy staff in Ukraine to leave as tensions grow between Moscow and Kyiv

Japanese nationals in Ukraine were advised to leave the country immediately and informed in an email sent by the embassy that its function will be further limited from Monday.

Published: 14th February 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

The Japanese flag (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Japan is evacuating almost all of its embassy staff from Ukraine and is calling on Japanese nationals in the country to leave immediately, local media reported.

The Japanese Embassy in Kyiv on Sunday said that most of its staff will leave Ukraine as tensions have been rapidly mounting over a possible Russian invasion following Moscow's military buildup near the border, Kyodo News reported.

On Friday, Japanese nationals in Ukraine were advised to leave the country immediately and informed in an email sent by the embassy that its function will be further limited from Monday since "only a few" personnel will remain in the country, said the Japanese news agency.

Meanwhile, several countries have begun withdrawing troops from Ukraine and urging citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Washington has moved some US forces out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff on Saturday as fears mount that a Russian invasion of the country could potentially take place in the next few days. 

