Taliban's acting health minister to leave for London to discuss humanitarian issues

By ANI

KABUL: Taliban's acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ebad will visit the United Kingdom and is believed to discuss humanitarian issues along with other relevant matters, Khaama Press reported citing sources on Monday.

This is the first time that a Taliban delegation visits London after they took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.

Ebad's visit comes a day after the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi left Kabul for Doha and is supposed to meet with Doha-based European diplomats, Khaama Press reported.

The visits and meetings with global organizations come as no country has yet recognized the interim government of the Taliban. It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.