STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban's acting health minister to leave for London to discuss humanitarian issues

This is the first time that a Taliban delegation visits London after they took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.

Published: 14th February 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban (File photo | AP)

Taliban (File photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Taliban's acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ebad will visit the United Kingdom and is believed to discuss humanitarian issues along with other relevant matters, Khaama Press reported citing sources on Monday.

This is the first time that a Taliban delegation visits London after they took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.

Ebad's visit comes a day after the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi left Kabul for Doha and is supposed to meet with Doha-based European diplomats, Khaama Press reported.

The visits and meetings with global organizations come as no country has yet recognized the interim government of the Taliban. It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet.

ALSO READ: Taliban reacts to splitting funds, says reserve only belongs to the people of Afghanistan

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ebad Taliban Humanitarian issues Afghanistan London
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp