Ukraine calls for meeting with Russia, other nations within 48 hours on border troop buildup

Ukrainian Foreign Minister took to Twitter to request a  meeting with Russia and other nations to discuss the Vienna Document and its reinforcement and redeployment.

Published: 14th February 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday called on Russia to hold a meeting within the next 48 hours to discuss Moscow's military buildup along its borders.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba said Russia failed to respond to Kyiv's request under the Vienna Document. "Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea," he said.

In another tweet, Kuleba added, "If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfil its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all."

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion."

Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory, Sputnik reported. 

