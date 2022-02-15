STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greek parliament set to ratify major arms deals with France 

Lawmakers are also debating whether to add six new Rafale fighter jets to an existing order for 18 planes, six of them newly built and 12 that were previously in service in the French air force.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after the signing of a new defense deal at The Elysee Palace Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Paris.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ATHENS: Greece's government is seeking parliamentary approval on Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement for three new French-made frigates that defense officials say are vital to address ongoing tension with neighbouring Turkey.

Lawmakers are also debating whether to add six new Rafale fighter jets to an existing order for 18 planes, six of them newly built and 12 that were previously in service in the French air force.

NATO members Greece and Turkey remain at odds over maritime boundaries and mineral exploitation rights in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean.

A Turkish oil and gas survey in 2020 resulted in a tense naval standoff between the two countries.

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said the Greek military needs to modernize following repeated funding cuts during the country's acute 2010-18 financial crisis.

"There is no armament program that is slightly necessary' or somewhat necessary'," Panagiotopoulos told lawmakers Monday during a committee-level debate in parliament.

"All of the armament programmes that we have submitted for approval, in one way or another, are absolutely necessary for the armed forces? extremely necessary, urgently necessary."

Greece's centre-right government has 157 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, and the proposed procurements are expected to be approved without dissent within the ruling party.

The left-wing main-opposition party opposes the additional purchase of French fighter jets.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron finalised the frigate deal last year along with an enhanced defense cooperation agreement between their countries.

Made by France's Naval Group, two warships are due to be delivered in 2025 and the third the following year, with an option to add a fourth frigate to be ready in 2027.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greece Greek parliament Frigates France 
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp