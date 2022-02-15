India asks its nationals to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily amid stand-off with Russia

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of uncertainities over the current situation, Indian nationals in Ukraine particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving the country temporarily, said the Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday, following the military build-up in and around the country.

There are 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine. Indian nationals have also been advised to avoid non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

The Indian embassy has asked its nationals to keep them in the loop about their movement and reach out in case of any eventuality.

The US has closed its embassy in Kyiv and is temporarily relocating to another location in Western Ukraine, away from the Russian border.

"I have ordered these measures for one reason – the safety of our staff – and we strongly urge any remaining US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

Meanwhile, in a possible step towards de-escalation after weeks of a military build-up around Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry spokesperson said that they were pulling back some of its forces near the border as their military exercise was over. Around 1,30,000 troops had been deployed around the border.

Owing to the threat of Russia invading Ukraine, the US deployed 3,000 troops in Poland which they said was to assist refugees who could possibly flee, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Meanwhile, oil prices have risen to well over $80 a barrel -- the highest since 2014 -- with the threat of war. An invasion could propel the prices above $100 a barrel.

Russia produces 10 million barrels of oil a day, roughly 10 per cent of global demand and is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas which is used for power plants and heating.

The United States imports 700,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia, which is a mere 3 per cent of their demand. But the US could be hurt as the price of commodities is set in global markets.