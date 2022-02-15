STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16

Published: 15th February 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16 at around 6 pm virtually.

The theme for this year's Summit is "Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future."

World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's annual flagship event.

The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security, the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office read on Tuesday.

The three-day summit starting on February 16 will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organisations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries. 

