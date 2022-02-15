STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Korea to urge NYC officials to take actions against anti-Asian crimes

Last week, a South Korean diplomat with the nation's diplomatic mission to the UN was punched in the face by an unknown assailant near Koreatown.

Published: 15th February 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

anti-Asian crimes in US

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: The South Korean government plans to formally call on the authorities in New York City to step up actions to counter a surge in crimes there against Asians in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials here said on Tuesday.

Chung Byung-hwa, South Korea's Consul General in New York, will meet Edward Mermelstein, New York City's commissioner for international affairs, on Friday to convey concerns over unprovoked attacks on Koreans and those of Korean descent, Yonhap News Agency reported citing a Foreign Ministry official as saying.

"(Chung) will deliver the Korean American community's concerns over the surge in anti-Asian crimes and request that the New York City make proactive efforts to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the official added.

A Korean-American woman was stabbed to death in her Manhattan apartment on Sunday.

Last week, a South Korean diplomat with the nation's diplomatic mission to the UN was punched in the face by an unknown assailant near Koreatown, and an investigation is currently underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Korea New York City Covid-19 Pandemic Crimes
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp