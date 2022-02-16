STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress 

The committee has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to keep private.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:56 PM

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of January 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who allowed to enter the White House on the the day of the insurrection.

In a letter sent Monday to the National Archives, White House counsel Dana Remus said Biden had considered Trump's claim that because he was president at the time of the attack on the U.S Capitol, the records should remain private, but decided that it was not in the best interest of the United States to do so.

The committee is focused on Trump's actions from January 6, when he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol.

Investigators are also interested in the organization and financing of a Washington rally the morning of the riot, when Trump told supporters to fight like hell.

 Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.

