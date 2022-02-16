STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany to chart way out of coronavirus restrictions 

Germany saw infections caused by the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes milder illness than previous variants, surge later than in several other European countries.

Published: 16th February 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Photo: AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz is conferring with Germany's 16 state governors on Wednesday to map a way out of coronavirus restrictions as official figures show new infections beginning to drift downward.

Germany saw infections caused by the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes milder illness than previous variants, surge later than in several other European countries.

Officials have attributed this to restrictions that include curbs on private gatherings, the closure of night clubs and requirements for people to show proof of vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants and bars.

But other countries, including neighbouring Denmark, also have moved faster to lift restrictions, and there are growing calls for Germany to follow suit.

Already, many German states have moved to scrap rules that prevented people without proof of vaccination or recovery from visiting nonessential stores.

ALSO READ: Germany warns Ukraine against lashing out over arms export ban

At Wednesday's meeting, Scholz and the governors are expected to consider proposals to drop most restrictions by March 20, moving in several steps.

Germany's national disease control center has reported several days of slight drops in the country's infection rate, though it remains far above pre-omicron levels.

"We are past the peak of the omicron wave, pretty much exactly on the day I predicted a month ago," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told the Bild daily on Tuesday.

That, he said, makes 'modest loosening' of restrictions possible.

As Germany moves toward easing its latest restrictions, prospects of a vaccine mandate for all adults appear to be receding.

Scholz came out in favor of such a mandate just before he became chancellor in December, but his three-party coalition is divided on the issue and he left it to parliament to come up with proposals.

At present, it's unclear when lawmakers will vote on legislation and what if any kind of mandate would muster a majority.

Even already-approved legislation requiring health sector workers to present proof of vaccination or recovery by mid-March has run into difficulties, although Germany's highest court last week refused to temporarily block its implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olaf Scholz Chancellor Germany Covid Lockdown
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp