STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

North Korea celebrates late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday, pushes for unity

Kim Jong Il’s son and current leader Kim Jong Un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Published: 16th February 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

North Korean government, a meeting is held to celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City, North Korea Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China, state media reported Wednesday, as the country pushes for greater internal unity amid pandemic-related hardships.

Kim’s son and current leader Kim Jong Un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

When Kim Jong Un appeared, all the participants “burst into stormy cheers ‘hurrah’ upon him" before he paid tribute to the statue of his father, KCNA said.

The event showed participants' firm resolves to rally behind Kim Jong Un and achieve prosperity with self-reliance, KCNA said, and similar ceremonies were held across North Korea to mark the birth anniversary.

KCNA said senior officials visiting Samjiyon city observed fireworks and a music concert. It’s rare for North Korea to hold a high-profile state event in the city at the foot of Mount Paektu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula which is the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the Kim family. A major development project has also been underway in Samjiyon, which Kim Jong Un has said epitomizes his country’s “iron will” to achieve prosperity.

The birthday of Kim Jong Il is one of the most important holidays in North Korea, along with that of Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un who established North Korea in 1948. Kim Jong Un has ruled North Korea since Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack in late 2011.

Last month, North Korea conducted a spate of missile tests in what some experts say were an attempt to pressure the United States to offer concessions like sanctions relief. North Korea admitted it’s faced severe economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea paused testing activity before the start of the Winter Olympics in China, its last major ally and economic pipeline, earlier this month.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said North Korea’s military hasn’t showed any suspicious activities Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Korea Kim Jong Il Kim Jong Un
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp