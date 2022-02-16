STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ravi in Pakistan 'most polluted river' in the world: Study 

The study concluded that contaminants in surface water posed a threat to environmental and/or human health in more than a quarter of the studied locations globally.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

River, ravi

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LAHORE: River Ravi in Pakistan is the most polluted river in the world, followed by water bodies in Bolivia and Ethiopia, a US-based research academy has said, warning that local populations in these areas are exposed to serious risks.

In its study, the University of York monitored 1,052 sampling sites along 258 rivers in 104 countries across all continents to quantify the presence of pharmaceutical ingredients - paracetamol, nicotine, caffeine and epilepsy and diabetes drugs - in these ecological environments, the Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The study concluded that contaminants in surface water posed a threat to environmental and/or human health in more than a quarter of the studied locations globally - mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and South America.

The highest mean cumulative concentration was observed in Lahore, capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, at 70.8 µg/L, with one sampling site on the Ravi River reaching a maximum cumulative concentration of 189 µg/L.

This was followed by La Paz river in Bolivia (68.9 µg/L mean, 297 µg/L maximum) and the river system in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (51.3 µg/L mean, 74.2 µg/L maximum), according to the study.

The most common contaminants were paracetamol, nicotine, caffeine and epilepsy and diabetes drugs in the river, according to the study which was published in the journal of Washington-based National Academy of Sciences.

Rivers in Iceland, Norway and the Amazon rainforest were recorded as the cleanest.

The findings of the University of York's research came as a shock to the environmentalists and local administration of Lahore - which in 2021 earned the ignominious title of the world's most polluted (air) city by leading air quality monitoring company, IQAir.

Speaking to Dawn News, environmentalist Afia Salam said river Ravi, a transboundary river of India and Pakistan, had been turned into a drain.

"We have laws about dumping wastewater and industrial wastage but no law is being implemented in the country," she told the newspaper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
River Ravi Pakistan Pollution University of York
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp