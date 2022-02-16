STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Suspect dead, 2 Texas deputies wounded after shootout in Texas 

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened on Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston.

Published: 16th February 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KATY (Texas): Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded on Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened on Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston.

Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalised with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference Tuesday night that the original call for service, by an occupant of the home, was at 8 pm and was regarding a discharge of firearms within the residence.

Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg.

WATCH

The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear.

"We're blessed that both of them are in stable condition," Toquica said.

He did not identify the deputies but said they were 27 and 28 years old and that one had been on the force for one year and the other for two.

"Law enforcement is part of the community. Our kids go to school with your kids. We go to the same church, we shop at the same grocery store. So this is a time that we have to stand shoulder to shoulder and work together towards curbing the violent crime that we're seeing," Toquica said.

Of the suspect, Toquica said, "We're being advised that he is a paranoid schizophrenic at this time. That hasn't been 100 per cent confirmed. Of course, all of this information is preliminary, but that is what we've bee advised as of this point."

The unidentified suspect was about 43-years-old and was out of jail on bond for the 2020 aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica said, but it was not clear what led to police being called to the home on Tuesday.

The shooting is still under investigation, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shootout Texas Gunfire Shooting
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp