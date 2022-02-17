STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan girls 'must definitely' return to school: Former Afghan President Karzai

The former leader said that the return of girls to school and women to their workplaces is the demand of Afghanistan itself.

Published: 17th February 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said that every girl in the country "must definitely" return to schools, as it is "absolutely" necessary for the well-being of war-torn nation.

In his remarks to France 24, the former leader said that the return of girls to school and women to their workplaces is the demand of Afghanistan itself, TOLO News reported.

Girls and women have been out of educational institutions and offices since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

Regarding the recognition of the incumbent Taliban government, Karzai said some initial steps were needed to be taken at the national level to pave the way.

"On the issue of recognition by the international community, my proposal has been from the very beginning this--that we the Afghan people need to put our own house in order first.

"The first responsibility comes to the current government, to the Taliban government, to make sure that all Afghans from all walks of life, from all the Afghan people, are addressed, brought together, and the future of the country (is) discussed... The decision is made through the will of the Afghan people. The expression of that will is necessary then definitely recognition will follow," he added.

