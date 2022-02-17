STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After 4 months delay, Pakistan allows Indian humanitarian relief passage to Afghanistan

Belatedly, the Afghans can hope to receive 50,000 tons of Indian wheat, the country is facing severe food shortages and economic hardship - besides a harsh winter and a rampaging pandemic.

Published: 17th February 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

India has committed to supply humanitarian aid to the Afghan people suffering from severe poverty.(Photo | Twitter)

India has committed to supply humanitarian aid to the Afghan people suffering from severe poverty.(Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Contradicting its own stated policy, while pleading to the international community for rushing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Pakistan took four months to allow Indian humanitarian relief for Afghans.

The move will allow passage of Indian food relief of 50,000 tons of wheat for Afghan people through Pakistan's territory, reported Islam Khabar.

Afghan trucks will run from Torkham on the Afghan-Pak border to Wagah on Pakistan's border with India, cross to Attari to load wheat and take them home.

Belatedly, the Afghans can hope to receive 50,000 tons of Indian wheat, to be made into bread for their families facing severe food shortages and economic hardship - besides a harsh winter and a rampaging pandemic.

But this could still take time. Only 60 trucks can ply daily to collect such a large quantity. The initial Pakistani permission was to complete it all in one month by the end of December, which is long past, reported Islam Khabar.

Some procedural hurdles remain. As of now, the Afghan trucks would start collecting wheat (a total of 50,000 tonnes) from Feb 22 and the entire exercise would take a month. Logistically, this is a difficult task.

Although India made the offer last October, Pakistan had opposed the transit for Indian goods, in spite of the fact that it was a humanitarian relief in response to a United Nations appeal, reported Islam Khabar.

In the changed stance, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on February 14, 2022: "When we are asking the whole world to help the Afghan people, how can we stop India from doing so?."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Humanitarian aid to Afghan Pakistan allows Indian aid to reach Afghans Afghan food crisis
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp