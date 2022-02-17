STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India more than a partner for us, say US state department officials

The US officials said that the Biden government wished to restore the American leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and India being the Key ally is more than just a partner. 

India US flags

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is gaining ground in US, which is counting on it as a close ally and also banking on it for support in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a virtual press conference, talking on the recently released Indo Pacific Strategy, US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, said, "India is more than just a partner. We work more closely with Indian on a daily basis than any other country in that region."

Going further, US Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said, "US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had open and honest discussion on Ukraine/Russia crisis and while it is complex issue but both sides talked about every issue, including tough one during the recently concluded Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne."

Regarding the economic framework in the Indo Pacific region Lu said, "We are eager to work with partners on a whole range of issues, including supply chains, energy, financing infrastructure and trade issues. I am pleased to report that Indian colleagues are very interested in engaging both US and other partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is making a great deal of effort to restore American leadership in the Indo-Pacific. In 2021, the United States strengthened emerging partnerships and forged innovative links among them to meet urgent challenges, from the competition with China to climate change to the pandemic.

"We envision an Indo-Pacific that is open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure–and we are ready to work together with each of you to achieve it," Biden had said during East Asia Summit on October 27 last year.

