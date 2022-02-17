STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israeli shelling strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes, targeting government positions as well as Iran-backed forces and fighters of Hezbollah.

Published: 17th February 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DAMASCUS: Israeli shelling struck a town south of Damascus on Wednesday evening, causing material damage, according to Syrian state media.

This is the second Israeli aerial strike on Syria this month, after the Jewish state targeted anti-aircraft batteries on February 9 in response to a missile fired from Syria.

"The Israeli enemy carried out a strike with several surface-to-surface missiles" from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, targeting the town of Zakiya at around 11:35 pm (21:35 GMT), SANA said, citing a military source.

A war monitor said the target of Wednesday's shelling was a Syrian army post.

"The shelling targeted a regime military post," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

The UK-based monitor relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes, targeting government positions as well as Iran-backed forces and fighters of the Shiite militant movement Hezbollah.

Israel has repeatedly said it seeks to prevent its arch-foe Iran from extending a footprint in Syria.

