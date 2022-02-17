US will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining credible self-defence

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Reiterating no change in America's One-China policy based on Taiwan, US State Department officials on Thursday said that Washington support for Taipei is "rock solid" and contributes to the maintenance of "peace and stability" within the region.

"There has been no change to America's one-China policy which is based on Taiwan's relation act, the three joint communique and six assurances. US support for Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan strait within the region," the officials said during a telephonic press conference.

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu discussed the Biden-Harris Administration's recently-released Indo-Pacific Strategy, which sets forth Washington's vision for a region that is open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.

The officials also said that America is continuing to stand with its friends and allies to advance shared prosperity, securities and values.

"We are continuing to stand with our friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, securities and values and we will continue to deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining credible self-defence," they said.

The US administration under President Joe Biden had adopted a shift in "One-China policy" routinely highlighting and quoting the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) of 1979.

Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 mentions the United States would "consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means ... a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific and of grave concern to the United States."

Meanwhile, the US has approved a possible USD 100 million sales of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain, maintain, and improve" the Patriot missile defense system used by the self-governing island claimed by China.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it has delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale requested by Taiwan's TECRO.

In the meantime, Taiwan has welcomed the US move to approve USD 100 million arms sales.

The move comes at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan are heightened. The relations between China and the US have also deteriorated in recent times due to Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island.

For decades, the Chinese government has claimed authority over Taiwan. Though Taiwan is not recognized by the UN, its government maintains a relationship with the US and does not accept Chinese authority.