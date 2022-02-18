Hundreds evacuated from ferry fire near Greek island

By PTI

ATHENS: More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. At least one person was slightly injured in the evacuation, coast guard officials said.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia had sailed from Igoumenitsa, the largest port in western Greece, and was headed to the Italian port of Brindisi, about nine hours away. The fire, the cause of which was not immediately known, broke out near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea with 233 passengers and 51 crew members on board.

"The final accounting of the people on board will take place on Corfu when everyone rescued is assembled there," Greek Deputy Minister for Shipping Costas Katsafados told state-run ERT television.

Greek truck driver Giorgos Parlantzas, one of the rescued passengers, recounted what took place on the Euroferry Olympia. "I was sleeping in my cabin when they came to alert us. I grabbed my ID and headed for the deck where people were being assembled.It must have been about 3:00 or 4:00 a.m.And we were put onto boats," Parlantzas told the AP, speaking by telephone after arriving in Corfu.

