Indian national sentenced for molesting minor girl in Singapore 

Jeevenandhan Govindan pleaded guilty in a district court to one count of molesting the 11-year-old girl last year.

Published: 18th February 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Indian national in Singapore was on Friday sentenced to one year in jail for molesting a minor girl, according to a media report.Jeevenandhan Govindan pleaded guilty in a district court to one count of molesting the 11-year-old girl last year.The court also ordered him to undergo three strokes of cane for the crime, TODAY newspaper reported.

District Judge Christopher Goh said that he imposed caning not only because he molested the victim, but also because she was extremely young”.

According to the court details, Govindan, who is a project engineer, was in an intoxicated state on February 23 last year when he tailed the victim walking home along a sheltered pathway in Choa Chu Kang and molested her.He then held on to her hands to prevent her from breaking free, the report said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jing Min told the court that the incident “left a deep impact” on the victim, who “sometimes feels sad and questions why something like that happened to her”.

Those convicted of molesting a minor in Singapore can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or punished with any combination of the three. 

