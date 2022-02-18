STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia to stage massive nuclear drills amid Ukraine standoff 

The ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

Published: 18th February 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Associated Press

MOSCOW:The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic forces, a stark reminder of the country's nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine.

The Defence Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.The war games follow U.S.President Joe Biden's warning on Thursday that Russia could invade Ukraine within days.

ALSO READ | US and Western allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion 

Western fears focus on an estimated 150,000 Russian troops  including about 60% of Russia's overall ground forces  concentrated near Ukraine's borders. The Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade.But Moscow has demanded that the U.S and its allies keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, not deploy weapons in Ukraine and pull back NATO forces from Eastern Europe.

ALSO READ | Russia says withdrawing more military forces deployed near Ukraine

Washington and its allies bluntly rejected the Russian demands, and Moscow threatened to take unspecified 'military-technical measures' if the West continued to stonewall.Russia holds massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces on an annual basis, but the maneuvers planned for Saturday pointedly involve the Black Sea Fleet.The fleet is based on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RUSSIA Ukraine Moscow invasion Nuclear drills
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp