STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese anti-graft agency investigates telecom boss

Li Guohua, former general manager of China Unicom, is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and law".

Published: 19th February 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

China Unicom Limited logo is displayed at a shop in Hong Kong, Nov. 18, 2021.

China Unicom Limited logo is displayed at a shop in Hong Kong, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: The Chinese anti-corruption agency is investigating a former boss of one of the country’s three major state-owned phone carriers.

Li Guohua, formerly general manager of China Unicom, is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and law,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-sentence statement Friday, using the official term for corruption.

The agency gave no details. Thousands of Chinese officials and executives of state-owned companies have been ensnared in a long-running crackdown on embezzlement, taking bribes and other misbehavior.

China Unicom, or China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., is one of the world’s biggest mobile phone carriers and also operates fixed-line internet and digital TV services. It reported 9.2 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in profit for the first half of 2021 on revenue of 164.2 billion yuan ($26 billion).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Unicom Li Guohua
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp