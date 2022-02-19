Jaishankar meets German counterpart; Discusses bilateral, global issues

By PTI

BERLIN: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and held a wide range of discussions covering bilateral and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the developments surrounding Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar also met his Iranian counterpart H.Amirabdollahian and held productive discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.

"A wide ranging discussion with German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock. Focused on climate action and SDGs, bilaterally and globally," he said in a tweet.

"Covered Afghanistan, Indo Pacific and Ukraine. Looking forward to building further on today's meeting," he said.

At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, being hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich and the Observer Research Foundation.

Jaishankar also held a series of talks with foreign ministers and other senior delegates on the sidelines of the MSC. He held a "productive meeting" with Iranian Foreign Minister H.Amirabdollahian where the two leaders discussed economic cooperation and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Productive meeting with Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian. Discussed economic cooperation, connectivity, JCPOA and Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

The JCPOA is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany) together with the European Union. The future of the deal was called in question after the United States' unilateral pull out in May 2018.

He also met Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar. "Happy to see my friend Dr. @AnzeLog again. Recalled my memorable visit to Slovenia in September 2021. Discussed our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on global trends," he said.

During his meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

"Delighted to meet Austrian FM @a_schallenberg. Indulged in some Delhi nostalgia. Talked about bilateral and regional issues. Hoping to see him in India soon," he said.

Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and they agreed to step up preparations for the Strategic Partnership Council meeting.

"Glad to meet Saudi FM @FaisalbinFarhan. Agreed to step up preparations for the Strategic Partnership Council meeting. Valued his insights on challenges faced by the global economy," he tweeted.

In his meeting with Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, Jaishankar appreciated his perspectives on the regional situation.

"Pleasure to meet FM @DZalkaliani of Georgia. Carried forward our discussions from my July 2021 visit. His perspectives on the regional situation were useful. Look forward to receiving him in Delhi," he said.

From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20.