STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia could be cut off from financial markets and high-tech goods, says EU Chief 

Moscow would have its access to financial markets and high-tech goods limited under Western sanctions being prepared in case Russia attacks Ukraine.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

European Union

European Union (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUNICH:Moscow would have its access to financial markets and high-tech goods limited under Western sanctions being prepared in case Russia attacks Ukraine, one of the European Union's top officials said Saturday.The comments from Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive commission, came as tensions over Russia's intentions toward Ukraine intensified.

US President Joe Biden said Friday he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade the neighbouring country.

"The Kremlin's dangerous thinking, which comes straight out of a dark past, may cost Russia a prosperous future," Von der Leyen said Saturday during the annual Munich Security Conference, where US Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke.

Von der Leyen said the EU's executive arm has developed a 'robust and comprehensive package' of financial sanctions with the US, UK and Canada.

"In case that Russia strikes, we will limit the access to financial markets for the Russian economy and (impose) export controls that will stop the possibility for Russia to modernize and diversify its economy," she added. And we have a lot of high-tech goods where we have a global dominance, and that are absolutely necessary for Russia and cannot be replaced easily.

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that during a Tuesday meeting with Putin he "made clear that any further violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine will have high costs for Russia, politically, economically and geo-strategically. And at the same time, I stressed that diplomacy won't fail because of us," Scholz added.

"As much diplomacy as possible without being naive, that is our aspiration, and we are using all channels of communication for that.Western leaders so far have not specified what precise Russian action would trigger sanctions.

A French official who wasn't authorised to be publicly named and spoke on condition of anonymity after Biden conferred with several counterparts on Friday said they were talking about an invasion of territory currently under the control of the government in Kyiv.

ALSO READ | Biden now ‘convinced’ Russia will launch invasion of Ukraine

"It is in the event of an invasion of this territory that the massive sanctions that we are talking about would be triggered," the official said. Parts of eastern Ukraine are under the control of pro-Russia separatists who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014, the year Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union Russia Ukraine Joe Biden
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp