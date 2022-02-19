STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
S Jaishankar meets Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and ex-US Defence Secretary Mattis 

Jaishankar, who arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC), appreciated Mattis' insights on American national security thinking.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUNICH: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and former US Defence Secretary James Mattis here and discussed with them a range of global and regional issues.

"Good to catch up with former US Secretary of Defense, James Mattis at #MSC2022. Appreciate his insights on American national security thinking," he said in a tweet

The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.The External Affairs Minister also met Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng and discussed bilateral and ASEAN related defence cooperation.

At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, being hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich and the Observer Research Foundation.

From Germany, Jaishankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20.

