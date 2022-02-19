STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine rebels order troop mobilization amid invasion fears

Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region announced a full troop mobilization and urged reservists to show up at military enlistment offices.

Published: 19th February 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 12:29 PM

Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization amid growing invasion fears.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement Saturday announcing a full troop mobilization and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices. The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fueled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion.

On Friday, separatist authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk announced a mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly to neighboring Russia. Shortly after the evacuation effort started, several explosions hit the rebel-controlled areas.

The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people.

