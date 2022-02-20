STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 has mild symptoms and will continue with duties.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

