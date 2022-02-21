Biden agrees to meet Putin if Moscow halts Ukraine attack, France to broker peace talks

By Online Desk

President Joe Biden has accepted "in principle" a meeting with President Vladimir Putin provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the White House has said, in a last-ditch diplomatic overture brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron to ease one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades.

The US has repeatedly warned of Russia's plans to invade Ukraine and threatened to impose tough sanctions on Moscow if it goes ahead with its plans.

However, Russia has denied that it plans to attack Ukraine.

"As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

Psaki said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action.

"President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn't happened. We are always ready for diplomacy," she said.

Psaki said that Biden spoke with Macron on Sunday and the two leaders discussed ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine.

According to US estimates, Russia has amassed over 150,000 in and near Ukraine, up from about 100,000 on January 30.

"We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," she said.

The development comes after Blinken in an interview to CNN said that Biden is prepared to engage with Putin in any format, at any place and time to prevent a war.

Blinken asserted that everything leading up to the actual invasion of Ukraine appears to be taking place.

Putin has been demanding assurances that NATO will not admit Ukraine, a former Soviet state with close ties to Russia, while the Western alliance denies it poses any threat to Russia.

There are fears that a Russian military intervention could start a war even bloodier than the conflict in eastern Ukraine which has cost at least 14,000 lives.

Blinken has alleged that Russia is trying to create a series of provocations as justifications for aggression against Ukraine going forward.

Meanwhile, they have been escalating the forces they have across Ukraine's borders over the last months from 50,000 forces to 100,000 to now more than 150,000, he said.

"So, all of this, along with the false flag operations we have seen unfold over the weekend, tells us that the playbook that we laid out is moving forward," he said.

On Friday, Russia announced nuclear drills, even as leaders of nations from the West looked for ways to ease the tensions.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday warned that it would be "catastrophic" if the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated into a war, while underlining that there was "no alternative to diplomacy."

In Kyiv, life outwardly continued as usual for many on a mild winter Sunday, with brunches and church services, ahead of what Biden said late last week was an already decided-upon Russian attack.

Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that US leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine.

Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.

Russia's action extends what it said were military exercises, originally set to end Sunday, that brought an estimated 30,000 Russian forces to Belarus, Ukraine's neighbor to the north.

They are among at least 150,000 Russian troops now deployed outside Ukraine's borders, along with tanks, warplanes, artillery and other war materiel.

The continued deployment of the Russian forces in Belarus raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about 3 million people less than a three-hour drive away.

Katerina Spanchak, who fled a region of eastern Ukraine when it was taken over by Russian-allied separatists, was among worshippers crowded into the capital's St.

Michael's monastery, smoky with the candles burned by the faithful, to pray that Ukraine be spared.

"We all love life, and we are all united by our love of life," Spanchak said, pausing to compose herself.

"We should appreciate it every day. That's why I think everything will be fine."

"Our joint prayers will help to elude this tragedy, which is advancing," said another worshipper, who identified himself only by his first name, Oleh."

A US official said Sunday that Biden's assertion that Putin has made the decision to roll Russian forces into Ukraine was based on intelligence that Russian front-line commanders have been given orders to begin final preparations for an attack.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive intelligence.

The United States and many European countries have charged for weeks that Putin has built up the forces he needs to invade Ukraine - a westward-looking democracy that has sought to move out of Russia's orbit - and is now trying to create pretexts to invade.

Western nations have threatened massive sanctions if Putin does.

US officials on Sunday defended their decision to hold off on their planned financial punishments of Russia ahead of any invasion, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called passionately Saturday for the West to do more.

"If you pull the trigger on that deterrent, well then, it doesn't exist anymore as a deterrent," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox on Washington's sanctions threat.

Russia held nuclear drills Saturday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The announcement that Russia was reversing its pledge to withdraw its forces from Belarus came after two days of sustained shelling along a contact line between Ukraine's soldiers and Russian-allied separatists in eastern Ukraine, an area that Ukraine and the West worry could be the flashpoint in igniting conflict.

Biden convened the National Security Council at the White House on Russia's military buildup around Ukraine.

White House officials released no immediate details of their roughly two hours of discussion.

"This is something that we'll be on lookout for and we'll be thoughtful about making sure that we've taken the right steps to try to prevent that," he said.

Responding to questions, Austin said that the Russian President has been very deliberate in terms of assembling the right kind of combat and combat support capabilities, in the border region, and so he has a number of options available to him there.

"And he could attack in short order. I think he's assembled the right kind - the kinds of things that you would need to conduct a successful invasion," he added.

Austin also warned that Russia will face tough sanctions from the US and the international community.

"The sanctions that we talked about, we're very serious about, and these are sanctions that will have effects that Mr. Putin has not realised before. You know, the sad part about this, is that it may not affect Mr. Putin to the degree that it's going to affect the average Russian. And, you know, the decisions that he's making now will bring about a lot of pain and suffering on his comrades in Russia," he said.

Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion.

Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire.

The exercises were originally set to end Sunday and brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to Belarus.

The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about 3 million people less than a three-hour drive away.

Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbour, which is surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment.

Russia held nuclear drills Saturday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The United States and many European countries have alleged for months that Russia is trying to create pretexts to invade.

They have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if it does.

"We're talking about the potential for war in Europe," U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday at a security conference in Munich, Germany.

"It's been over 70 years, and through those 70 years, there has been peace and security."

A top European Union official, Charles Michel, said: "The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue? We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops," said Michel, the president of the European Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leaders could meet to try to resolve the crisis and on Sunday appealed for a cease-fire on Twitter.

Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin had not responded to Zelenskyy's offer to meet by Sunday, and it was Belarus, not Russia, that announced the extension of the drills.

NATO has estimated there are 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus.

After a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin blamed Ukraine for the escalation at the contact line and NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine.

The Kremlin statement mentioned a cease-fire only in passing and made no mention of Zelenskyy's call for a meeting.

In Kyiv, life continued seemingly as usual on Sunday, with brunches and church services in full swing.

Katerina Spanchak, who fled the separatist-occupied Lugansk region years ago, said she prayed for peace.

"We are people, we all love life, and we are all united by our love of life. We should appreciate it every day. That's why I think everything will be fine," Spanchak said outside services at St. Michael's monastery.

But in Lugansk, the area of eastern Ukraine where her parents still live, and neighbouring Donetsk, separatist leaders ordered a full military mobilization and sent more civilians to Russia, which has issued about 700,000 passports to residents of the rebel-held territories.

Claims that Russian citizens are being endangered might be used as justification for military action.

Officials in the separatist territories claimed Ukrainian forces launched several artillery attacks over the past day and that two civilians were killed during an unsuccessful assault on a village near the Russian border.

Ukraine's military said two soldiers died in firing from the separatist side on Saturday.

Ukraine's leader criticized the U.S. and other Western nations for holding back on new sanctions for Russia.

Zelenskyy, in comments before the conference, also questioned the West's refusal to allow Ukraine to join NATO immediately.

Putin has demanded that NATO reject Ukraine as a member.

U.S. President Joe Biden said late Friday that based on the latest American intelligence, he was now "convinced" that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine in coming days and assault the capital.

A U.S. military official said an estimated 40% to 50% of the ground forces surrounding Ukraine had moved into attack positions closer to the border.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. assessments, said the change had been underway for about a week and did not necessarily mean Putin was committed to an invasion.

Lines of communication between Moscow and the West remain open: Macron spoke with Putin on Sunday for nearly two hours before a 30-minute call with the Ukrainian president.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet next week.

Blinken said Sunday the U.S. was still working every lever possible to try to dissuade Putin from invading Ukraine but said recent events, including the extension of the troops in Belarus and the increase in shelling along the contact line, showed Putin well underway in laying the pretexts and groundwork for invasion, in line with findings of U.S. intelligence and previous Russian territorial grabs.

"He is following the script almost to the letter," Blinken told CNN.

"Up to the last minute, there is still an option for him to pull back," Blinken told NBC's Meet the Press.

He said his offer to meet Lavrov in Europe in the coming days was conditioned on Russia not rolling into Ukraine beforehand.

Macron's office said both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders had agreed to work toward a diplomatic solution "in coming days and coming weeks."

Immediate worries focused on eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting the pro-Russia rebels since 2014 in a conflict that has killed some 14,000 people.

Ukraine and the separatist leaders traded accusations of escalation.

Russia on Saturday said at least two shells fired from a government-held part of eastern Ukraine landed across the border, but Ukraine's foreign minister dismissed that claim as "a fake statement."

"When tension is escalated to the maximum, as it is now, for example, on the line of contact, then any spark, any unplanned incident or any minor planned provocation can lead to irreparable consequences," Putin' spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview that aired Sunday on Russian state television.

On the front lines, Ukrainian soldiers said they were under orders not to return fire.

Zahar Leshushun, peering into the distance with a periscope, had followed the news all day from a trench where he is posted near the town of Zolote.

"Right now, we don't respond to their fire because" the soldier said before being interrupted by the sound of an incoming shell.

"Oh! They are shooting at us now. They are aiming at the command post."

Sporadic violence has broken out for years along the line separating Ukrainian forces from the Russia-backed separatists, but the spike in recent days is orders of magnitude higher than anything recently recorded by international monitors: nearly 1,500 explosions in 24 hours.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine's Donetsk region, cited an "immediate threat of aggression" from Ukrainian forces in his announcement of a call to arms.

Ukrainian officials vehemently denied having plans to take rebel-controlled areas by force.

A similar statement followed from his counterpart in the Luhansk region.

On Friday, the rebels began evacuating civilians to Russia with an announcement that appeared to be part of efforts to paint Ukraine as the aggressor.

Metadata from two videos posted by the separatists announcing the evacuations showed the files were created two days ago, the AP confirmed.

U.S. authorities have alleged the Kremlin's effort to come up with an invasion pretext could include staged, prerecorded videos.

(With Inputs from PTI and AP)