Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian Federal office
An unidentified projectile fired from the territory of Ukraine fully destroyed the office of border patrols of the Russian FSB border department in the Rostov region.
MOSCOW [Russia]: A projectile that was fired from the Ukrainian side destroyed a border office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday but did not lead to any casualties, the FSB said.
"On February 21, at 09:50 a.m (06:50 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from the territory of Ukraine fully destroyed the office of border patrols of the Russian FSB border department in the Rostov region, located at a distance of about 150 meters [490 feet] from the Russian-Ukrainian border," the FSB said in a statement.