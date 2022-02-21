STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin to hold extraordinary meeting of security council of Russia

The recent tensions are a result of Russia's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Amid rising tensions in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an extraordinary meeting of the security council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The issues to be discussed in the meeting was not clarified by the spokesperson. When asked, if the meeting is regular, Peskov reportedly said, "Not a regular one."

The recent tensions are a result of Russia's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn.

Russia claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation, but has refused to offer any other explanation for the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War.

On Saturday, Russia's Rostov Region had opened 15 border crossings for refugees from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Later on the same day, Denis Pushilin, the head of pro-Russian separatist DPR announced that he had signed a decree on general mobilisation.

Yesterday, Putin and Macron held phone talks at the French side's initiative. The presidents agreed on the trilateral group (Russia, Ukraine, OSCE - Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe) talks on Ukraine to be held on Monday, according to media reports. The Russian president also reportedly confirmed to Macron the intention to withdraw troops from Belarus after the ongoing joint military exercise is over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine crisis Vladimir Putin Security council
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp