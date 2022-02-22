Biden blocks trade, investment in parts of Ukraine declared 'independent' by Russia; Putin orders forces to 'maintain peace'

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order blocking trade and investment in parts of Ukraine that have been recognised as independent by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The White House, which described the Russian actions as blatant violation of Moscow's international commitments, said that economic sanctions are in the pipeline.

The move came as Putin escalated the Ukrainian crisis by recognising two Russian separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent.

"We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Executive Order signed by Biden prohibits new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in the "so-called DNR and LNR regions" of Ukraine, she said.

The executive order also provides authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," she said, adding that the US is continuing to closely consult with allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia's ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine.

Biden on Monday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Russia's ongoing escalation along the borders of Ukraine.

"The leaders strongly condemned President Putin's decision to recognise the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as "independent."

"They discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps," the White House said.

Soon thereafter, Biden also spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to purportedly recognise the "independence of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. He updated President Zelenskyy on the United States' response, including our plan to issue sanctions," the White House said.

"Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine," it added.

In a joint statement, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul and House Armed Services Committee Lead Republican Mike Rogers demanded that the US must immediately impose real costs for this blatant act of aggression and flagrant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Unfortunately, the sanctions previewed by the White House thus far are the definition of impotence."

With reports that Putin is now sending troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk under the guise of "peacekeepers,' now is not the time for symbolic pinpricks that will serve only to embolden Putin and endanger our friends in Ukraine," they said.

"Now is the time for President Biden to impose sanctions that strike at the heart of the Russian economy, and permanently end Nord Stream 2 once and for all, as he promised the world he would do," the two Republicans said.

The European Union's top officials say the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia's recognition of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine amid fears of a potential Russian invasion of the country.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel say in a joint statement that the recognition is "a blatant violation of international law."

The statement adds that the bloc "will react with sanctions" and "reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders."

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine.

But it is not immediately clear whether or when troops would enter the country.

The announcement follows a day of fast-moving developments in which Putin announced the recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine.

The United States and the European Union responded by saying they would impose sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is "not afraid of anyone or anything."

He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognising separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night, and the US has moved to impose sanctions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday voiced great concern over Russia's decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as "independent", saying Moscow's decision is a "violation" of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise the "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent."

The move was strongly condemned by the US, which said that the decision represents a "complete rejection" of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

UN Secretary-General Guterres is greatly concerned by the decision by the Russian Federation related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, a statement issued by the spokesperson of the UN chief said.

"He calls for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202 (2015)," the statement said.

Guterres "considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," it said.

He urged all relevant actors to focus their efforts on ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further "escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritising diplomacy to address all issues peacefully," it added.

Following Putin's decision that threatens to further escalate tensions in the region, the UN Security Council, under Russia's Presidency for the month, decided to hold an emergency open briefing on Ukraine on Monday night.

Guterres said that the United Nations, in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions, remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognised borders.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" regions of Ukraine.

"We will continue to coordinate with Ukraine and our allies and partners to take appropriate steps in response to this unprovoked and unacceptable action by Russia," he said, adding that "states have an obligation not to recognise a new "state" created through the threat or use of force, as well as an obligation not to disrupt another state's borders."

"Russia's decision is yet another example of President Putin's flagrant disrespect for international law and norms," Blinken said.