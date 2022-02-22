STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package approved Tuesday "will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot."

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance's foreign minister said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package approved Tuesday "will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot."

Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia's lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

He says the package will also affect Russia's financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets. "This story is not finished," said Borrell of Russian actions in Ukraine.

