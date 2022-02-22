STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual events due to cold-like COVID symptoms

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her scheduled online engagements on Tuesday as she recovers from "mild cold-like symptoms" of COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old monarch will carry on with "light duties" at her Windsor Castle residence and any further engagements for the coming days will be decided at a later date.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said.

The palace confirmed on Sunday that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

The Queen had no public engagements in the diary this week except for some scheduled video meetings, which now stand cancelled.

Light duties in the context of the monarch usually refers to reading state papers from her red box.

Experts say she is expected to be offered anti-viral treatments by her team of royal physicians.

The Queen is reportedly triple vaccinated, having received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as well as a booster dose.

The Queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles – the Prince of Wales, 73, tested positive on February 10, two days after the pair had met each other.

The Queen, who turns 96 on April 21, recently suffered from health difficulties, seen standing with the help of a walking stick last week.

Earlier this month, the UK began the Platinum Jubilee year celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne – the first British monarch to achieve the milestone.

The news of her COVID diagnosis prompted worldwide outpouring of best wishes, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

