Sri Lanka returns last of 263 containers of unwanted waste shipments to UK 

Customs officials in the South Asian country identified the large shipment of waste two years ago, including mattresses, carpets and springs, which the local importers claimed were for recycling.

Published: 22nd February 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Trucks carrying cargo containers consisting of toxic garbage imported to Sri Lanka from Britain, two years ago ago wait for the repatriation at a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has sent back the last of 263 shipping containers of waste from Britain, an official said Tuesday, as developing nations look to block the import of refuse and other environmentally hazardous items from wealthier countries.

Deputy environmental chief Ajith Weerasundara said the last 45 containers were sent out of the country on Monday.

Sri Lanka is party to the Basel Convention which controls transboundary movements of hazardous waste and their disposal, especially in developing nations.

Weerasundara said authorities will stay vigilant to prevent disposal of waste in the country.

Many countries in Southeast Asia have been resisting trash exports from developed nations in recent years.

In 2020 Malaysia repatriated 150 containers of waste mainly to developed countries after they had been rerouted there following a Chinese ban on plastic waste.

