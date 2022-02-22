STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine crisis: Japan PM Fumio Kishida criticises Russia, will discuss sanctions 

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday it was important that Group of Seven nations that share values such as democracy and rule of law stick together and lead the international community.

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible 'severe actions' including sanctions with the international community.

Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing Monday of decree recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to maintain peace in those areas.

Putin's announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion.

"Those actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation," Kishida told reporters Tuesday.

Japan is watching the development with grave concern.

Separately, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday it was important that Group of Seven nations that share values such as democracy and rule of law stick together and lead the international community.

He declined to say if Japan is planning its own sanctions against Russia.

