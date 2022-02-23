STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Syria reports Israeli missile attack towards military positions near Golan Heights

The attack came nearly a week after Syrian state media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus that also caused no casualties.

Published: 23rd February 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Missile

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

DAMASCUS: Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian military positions in the country's south early Wednesday causing material damage, state media reported. State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.

It added that the attack that occurred shortly after midnight caused material damage but no casualties. The attack came nearly a week after Syrian state media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus that also caused no casualties.

Israel did not comment on the attack. It has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed the area.

Most of the world does not recognize the annexation, though the Trump administration declared the territory to be part of Israel.

