European Union readies new sanctions for 'accountable' Russia over Ukraine crisis

In a joint statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said the summit will 'discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures'.

Published: 24th February 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

European Union

European Union flag (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union will hold Russia "accountable" for its attack on Ukraine and is preparing fresh sanctions that will deal "massive and severe consequences" to Moscow, the bloc's chiefs said on Thursday.

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel each wrote on Twitter.

EU leaders are to hold a snap summit late Thursday. In a joint statement, von der Leyen and Michel said the summit will "discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures" that "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions".

The European Commission will outline to leaders the new sanctions, which will add to an initial round of sanctions imposed on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised rebel-held parts of Ukraine as independent.

Von der Leyen and Michel said they expected the EU leaders "will adopt them swiftly". "We are coordinating our response with our international partners, including NATO and G7 whose leaders will meet today (Thursday)," they said.

