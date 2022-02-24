STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European Union aviation body warns of airspace risks around Ukraine amid Russian offensive

EASA said that airspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are exposed to military activities which result in safety risks for civil aircraft.

Published: 24th February 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on Thursday

An aerial view of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on Thursday. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active conflict zone".

In the bulletin issued early Thursday, EASA said, "Airspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are exposed to military activities which result in safety risks for civil aircraft. In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft."

ALSO READ| Russia attacking us from neighbouring Belarus: Ukrainian border guards

It added: "The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels." It recommended that, "additionally, as a precautionary measure, operators should exercise extreme caution and avoid using the airspace" within 100 nautical miles of the Belarusian- and Russia-Ukraine border.

