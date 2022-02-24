STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

NATO agrees to beef up eastern flank after Ukraine attacked

It won't launch any military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close partner but has no prospect of joining.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

NATO defense ministers pose during a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: NATO agreed Thursday to beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive in Ukraine.

"We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the alliance, as well as additional maritime assets," NATO ambassadors said in a statement after emergency talks.

FOLLOW UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR LIVE UPDATES HERE

"We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies," their statement said. While some of NATO's 30 member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, NATO as an organization isn't.

It won't launch any military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close partner but has no prospect of joining.

ALSO READ: Bloodshed and tears as eastern Ukraine faces Russian attack

Countries closest to the conflict - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - are among those to have triggered rare consultations under Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty, which can be launched when "the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the (NATO) parties is threatened."

"We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense across the Alliance," the envoys said. "Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NATO Vladimir Putin
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp