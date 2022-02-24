STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NATO member Lithuania declares state of emergency

Published: 24th February 2022 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VILNIUS (Lithuania): NATO member Lithuania, which has borders with Russian ally Belarus and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, has declared a state of emergency effective early Thursday afternoon due to the situation in Ukraine.

The decree signed Thursday by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda steps up border protection. It gives authorities, among other things, the right to check and inspect vehicles, persons and luggage in the border area.

Lithuania also borders fellow NATO and European Union members Poland and Latvia. -- Ankara: Turkey has called on Russia to halt what it describes as "unfair and unlawful" actions in Ukraine.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday said the Russian attacks were "unacceptable" and that Turkey "rejects" them.

"This attack, beyond destroying the Minsk agreements, is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and of the world," the ministry statement said, referring to deals that aimed to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.

The statement added that Turkey opposes moves that "change borders through the use of weapons."

