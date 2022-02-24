STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia attacking 'military infra', says Ukraine; Moscow says 'targeting with precision weapons'

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's 'military infrastructure' and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

TV screens broadcast the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, at an electrical store in Hong Kong

TV screens broadcast the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, at an electrical store in Hong Kong. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

KYIV/ MOSCOW: The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the country.

ALSO READ| Ukraine crisis: Biden condemns Russia for 'unprovoked and unjustified attack

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

"Military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.
                

