STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian Defense Ministry says its ground forces in Ukraine

The ministry said it has destroyed 83 Ukrainian military facilities.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.

Russia previously said only that it unleashed air and missile strikes on Ukrainian air bases, air defense batteries and other military facilities.

The ministry said it has destroyed 83 Ukrainian military facilities.

For the first time since the start of the action, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed the Russian ground troops had rolled into Ukraine, saying they advanced toward the city of Kherson, northwest of Crimea.

Kherson sits on reservoir providing the bulk of fresh water for Crimea until Ukraine cut it off with a dam in 2017 in response to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Konashenkov said that the Russian troops' move allowed to resume water supply to Crimea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia Ukrainian Military Crimea Moscow
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp