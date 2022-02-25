STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials say Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl site

"After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe," Adviser Myhailo Podolyak said.

Published: 25th February 2022 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: A presidential adviser says Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

Adviser Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press that Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

"After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced several hours earlier Thursday that Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

A nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe.

The exploded reactor was covered by a protective shelter several years ago to prevent radiation leaks.

