Ukraine ambassador Igor Polikha expresses dissatisfaction over India's role amid Russian offensive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ukraine has expressed dissatisfaction over India's position on the crisis arising out of the Russian military offensive. Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Igor Polikha on Thursday sought New Delh's support in defusing the situation.

"We are deeply dissatisfied with the Indian position. Already 10-15 people are killed. We are asking, pleading for the strong voice of India. In this case, Prime Minister Modi ji can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. This is not the time for protocol bound statements. Your officials said they are closely watching the situation. This means nothing. India is the founder of non-alignment. We plead for the support of India. It’s the moment of truth and moment of destiny," said Polikha.