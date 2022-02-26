STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100,000 Ukrainians cross border into Poland: Official

90 percent of the refugees have concrete places to go in Poland and the remainder are seeking help at nine reception centres set up along the border.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

A child from Ukraine yawns as he waits to gain entry into Romania at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WARSAW: Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker on Saturday said 100,000 people have crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine since Russia's invasion this week.

"From the onset of warfare in Ukraine through today, along the entire border with Ukraine, 100,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland," Szefernaker told reporters in the border village of Medyka, southeastern Poland. 

He said 90 percent of the refugees have concrete places to go in Poland, such as the homes of friends or family, but that the remainder are seeking help at nine reception centres set up along the border.

The centres offer meals and medical care, a place to rest as well as any necessary information.

The head of the Polish border guard, Tomasz Praga, added at the press conference that on Friday alone nearly 50,000 people had crossed into Poland from Ukraine. 

Poland, which was already home to an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians before Russia's invasion and which has expressed steadfast support for Ukraine, has so far seen the bulk of those fleeing Ukraine cross into its territory.

"Latest update is that almost 116,000 have fled to neighbouring countries since 24 Feb -- mainly Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania," the UN refugee agency UNHCR tweeted on Saturday. 

"Numbers are rising," it added. 

