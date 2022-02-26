STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
198 killed, 1000 wounded: Ukraine health minister

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Saturday that there were three children among those killed.

Published: 26th February 2022

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

KYIV:  Ukrainian health minister says that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Saturday that there were three children among those killed.

His statement made it unclear whether the casualties included both military and civilians.

He said another 1,115 people, including 33 children, were wounded in the Russian invasion that began Thursday with massive air and missile strikes and troops forging into Ukraine from the north, east and south.

